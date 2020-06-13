Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Conway, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Lakeland Drive
206 Lakeland Drive, Conway, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1200 Pine Street - E
1200 Pine Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in a great location. Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken. 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor. Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Conway Borough
1 Unit Available
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Ashley Park Drive, 4C
113 Ashley Park Dr, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Ashley Park-Carolina Forest 1st floor condo - 1st Months Rent is Free!! First floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the water with a screened porch. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
305 Pennyroyal Ct
305 Pennyroyal Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1870 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Carolina Forest community of Spring Lake. This home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful, waterfront lot with lush Azaleas and mature trees.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5070 Windsor Green Way Unit 302
5070 Windsor Green Way, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd floor, unit located at the Windsor Green community of Carolina Forest. The unit features cathedral ceilings, living/dining room combo, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Coming soon in Turnberry Park at Carolina Forest. This ground floor unit hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
121 Ashley Park Dr
121 Ashley Park Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1275 sqft
This beautiful 2nd floor condo is located in Ashley Park off of Carolina Forest Blvd, just minutes to Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Miller Motte Technical College.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
540 Stonemason Drive
540 Stonemason Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home in Covington Lakes! - Spacious, all brick 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home at Covington Lakes in Carolina Forest.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
411 Seabert Rd.
411 Seabert Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Conway
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Conway, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Conway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

