Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1333 Boker Road Available 06/18/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd! Don't miss this Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in St. John's Ridge! Attached garage! - Beautiful Home in St. Johns Ridge! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with attached garage features an open floor plan with upgraded flooring, eat-in bar space & separate dining area. Master suite has a walk-in shower and very spacious closet. Community features a catch an release lake, sidewalks, and community nature preserve for your enjoyment.



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval and pet deposit (no cats). Will not last so be sure to request your showing today!



To request a showing:

Text Jamie at 843-742-0671,

Submit a Request to View form here:

http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/

(OR)

Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com



ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing. Please text Jamie Healy at 843-742-0671 if you're interested.



All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com



We look forward to welcoming you home!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2031764)