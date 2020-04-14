All apartments in Conway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1333 Boker Road

1333 Boker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Boker Road, Conway, SC 29527

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1333 Boker Road Available 06/18/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd! Don't miss this Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in St. John's Ridge! Attached garage! - Beautiful Home in St. Johns Ridge! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with attached garage features an open floor plan with upgraded flooring, eat-in bar space & separate dining area. Master suite has a walk-in shower and very spacious closet. Community features a catch an release lake, sidewalks, and community nature preserve for your enjoyment.

MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval and pet deposit (no cats). Will not last so be sure to request your showing today!

To request a showing:
Text Jamie at 843-742-0671,
Submit a Request to View form here:
http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/
(OR)
Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com

ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing. Please text Jamie Healy at 843-742-0671 if you're interested.

All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com

We look forward to welcoming you home!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2031764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Boker Road have any available units?
1333 Boker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, SC.
Is 1333 Boker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Boker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Boker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Boker Road is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Boker Road offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Boker Road does offer parking.
Does 1333 Boker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Boker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Boker Road have a pool?
No, 1333 Boker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Boker Road have accessible units?
No, 1333 Boker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Boker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Boker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Boker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Boker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
