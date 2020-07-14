All apartments in Columbia
Providence Park

261 Business Park Blvd · (803) 573-9597
Location

261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC 29203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit PR-326 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit PR-631 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit PR-912 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit PR-933 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit PR-533 · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Providence Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes. Experience resort-style living complete with luxury pool, grand clubroom, and spacious courtyards in your choice of one, two and three bedroom floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant $25 per occupant of the age of 18
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insuarance strongly suggested. In-unit laundry is offered as a rental for $50/month. Otherwise, the resident can bring their own or use the laundry facility.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $5
restrictions: Please contact management for details.
Parking Details: Parking is available. No assigned parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage units are available for rental at $30 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Providence Park have any available units?
Providence Park has 7 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Providence Park have?
Some of Providence Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Providence Park currently offering any rent specials?
Providence Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Providence Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Providence Park is pet friendly.
Does Providence Park offer parking?
Yes, Providence Park offers parking.
Does Providence Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Providence Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Providence Park have a pool?
Yes, Providence Park has a pool.
Does Providence Park have accessible units?
Yes, Providence Park has accessible units.
Does Providence Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Providence Park has units with dishwashers.
