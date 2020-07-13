/
apartments with pool
15 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with pool
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1439 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1400 sqft
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
1072 Bolivia Dr
1072 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1396 sqft
3BD/2.5BA in Highly Sought After Neighborhood - This 3 BD/2.5 Bath floorplan is located in the highly sought after community of Autumn Ridge. Master has vaulted ceiling and Deluxe Master Bath.
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and
Willow Creek
1725 White Willow Ave Avenue
1725 White Willow Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2164 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
River Hills Plantation
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
1111 Ross Brook Trace
1111 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3291 sqft
1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with
River Hills Plantation
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
