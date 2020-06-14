Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.
Results within 1 mile of Clover

1 Unit Available
1392 Woodridge Road
1392 Woodridge Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2052 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Quiet Country Setting only Minutes from Downtown Clover - This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a quiet country setting but only minutes to Downtown Clover.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems

1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia - Only $795! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 Unit Available
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1341 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.

1 Unit Available
19 Wright Ave
19 Wright Avenue, York, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2789 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
2324 Woodbridge Drive
2324 Woodbridge Drive, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is nestled away in a quaint Gastonia community, and is ready for immediate occupancy. It features lavish wood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen, and a secluded backyard, perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 Unit Available
901 Edgewood Circle
901 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Cute one level, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadriplex in Historic York Chester District. Fresh paint, wood floors & vinyl plank flooring. Range & refrigerator provided, washer/dryer connections. Window unit for A/C, Gas floor furnace for heat.

1 Unit Available
624 S Avon Street
624 South Avon Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1453 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex rental opportunity within walking distance to the park. This home features a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace.

1 Unit Available
106 Roy Street - B
106 Roy Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This space is incredible! This is the lower level (basement level apartment) of a duplex in great location of Gastonia. Very spacious, all brand new renovation! There is a lot of light that comes into this unit! Beautiful upgraded kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.

1 Unit Available
2458 Myers St
2458 Myers Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1402 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clover, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

