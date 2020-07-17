Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

508 Kings Mountain Street Available 07/17/20 Recently Renovated and Fenced In Backyard! - Three bedroom, one bath with large fenced backyard. Kitchen dining/combo and electric stove. Fresh paint, ceramic tile, hardwood & new carpet flooring. Gas heat & central air. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Convenient to shopping and located in Clover School District.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



DIRECTION FROM CLOVER OFFICE: Head west on State Hwy 55. Destination will be on the right.



Viewing the property: When properties become available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exact change for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



