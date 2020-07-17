All apartments in Clover
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

508 Kings Mountain Street

508 Kings Mountain Street · (803) 329-3285 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 508 Kings Mountain Street · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
508 Kings Mountain Street Available 07/17/20 Recently Renovated and Fenced In Backyard! - Three bedroom, one bath with large fenced backyard. Kitchen dining/combo and electric stove. Fresh paint, ceramic tile, hardwood & new carpet flooring. Gas heat & central air. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Convenient to shopping and located in Clover School District.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

DIRECTION FROM CLOVER OFFICE: Head west on State Hwy 55. Destination will be on the right.

Viewing the property: When properties become available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exact change for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

** Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**

(RLNE3459096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

