103 Carroway Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home in Clover - This three bedroom, one bath brick ranch home is located on the city limits of Clover. This home has a great front porch. Great home in Clover School District.



Directions from Clover office: Turn right onto State Hwy 55. Turn right onto State Rte 1267. Turn left onto Carroway Ln.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can

come to our office and pick up the key.



Clover Office: 1474 Highway 55E, Suite 100, Clover 29710

Telephone: 803-222-5464

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Visit WWW.RINEHARTPROPERTIES.COM for additional information or to apply for this property!



(RLNE3207236)