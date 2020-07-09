All apartments in Clover
103 Carroway Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

103 Carroway Lane

103 Carroway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

103 Carroway Lane, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home in Clover - This three bedroom, one bath brick ranch home is located on the city limits of Clover. This home has a great front porch. Great home in Clover School District.

Directions from Clover office: Turn right onto State Hwy 55. Turn right onto State Rte 1267. Turn left onto Carroway Ln.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can
come to our office and pick up the key.

Clover Office: 1474 Highway 55E, Suite 100, Clover 29710
Telephone: 803-222-5464
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Visit WWW.RINEHARTPROPERTIES.COM for additional information or to apply for this property!

(RLNE3207236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Carroway Lane have any available units?
103 Carroway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
Is 103 Carroway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Carroway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Carroway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Carroway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clover.
Does 103 Carroway Lane offer parking?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 103 Carroway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Carroway Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Carroway Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Carroway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Carroway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Carroway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

