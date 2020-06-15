All apartments in Chester
Find more places like 149 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester, SC
/
149 Walnut Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

149 Walnut Street

149 Walnut Street · (803) 323-5621 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

149 Walnut Street, Chester, SC 29706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Walnut Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
149 Walnut Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Four Bedroom Home in Chester Area - Beautiful large corner lot home in the Chester area. This home has an updated kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Huge rooms to include a living room, den, four spacious bedrooms and three newly updated bathrooms. Large master bathroom with a separate stand up shower and tub/shower combo. Master walk-in closet. Lovely high ceilings throughout the home.This home has the original flooring throughout. IT'S A MUST SEE!!

***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***

Pet Policy: NO PETS!!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Heckle, Right on to Saluda Rd. Keep Saluda all the way into Chester. Then left on Walnut Street. Home will be on the left side.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Walnut Street have any available units?
149 Walnut Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Walnut Street have?
Some of 149 Walnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 149 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 149 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 149 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 149 Walnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
Indian Trail, NCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCIrmo, SCMint Hill, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Dentsville, SCWoodfield, SCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity