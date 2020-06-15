Amenities

149 Walnut Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Four Bedroom Home in Chester Area - Beautiful large corner lot home in the Chester area. This home has an updated kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Huge rooms to include a living room, den, four spacious bedrooms and three newly updated bathrooms. Large master bathroom with a separate stand up shower and tub/shower combo. Master walk-in closet. Lovely high ceilings throughout the home.This home has the original flooring throughout. IT'S A MUST SEE!!



***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***



Pet Policy: NO PETS!!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Heckle, Right on to Saluda Rd. Keep Saluda all the way into Chester. Then left on Walnut Street. Home will be on the left side.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



