hardwood floors

hardwood floors

Come live in the Aveneues! - Available NOW



Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on large corner lot. Hardwood floors flow from the living room, to dining room, then into the central hall and both bedrooms. Kitchen has vinyl and bathroom is tiled. Great quiet street close to everything!



No Pets Permitted

Tenants pay all utilities

Yard is included



Qualifications:

*12 month lease only

*$50/adult application charge

*650 minimum Credit Score

*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month

*Current proof of income

*No recent evictions

**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property



Come by 3008 Millwood Avenue to check out a key!



