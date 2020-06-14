50 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with gym
Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?
The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cayce renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.