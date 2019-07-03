All apartments in Catawba
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4344 Cureton Ferry Road

4344 Cureton Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Cureton Ferry Road, Catawba, SC 29704

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Mobile Home in Catawba! - This home is situated in a very wooded area and includes a black and stainless steel smooth top stove and black refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. The flooring is carpet and vinyl.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on E Main Street, follow fork to right to go on Anderson Road left on State Hwy 162, left onto State Road 697.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **

(RLNE4975288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have any available units?
4344 Cureton Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba, SC.
What amenities does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have?
Some of 4344 Cureton Ferry Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Cureton Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Cureton Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Cureton Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4344 Cureton Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4344 Cureton Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
