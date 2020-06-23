All apartments in Camden
1320 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:43 AM

1320 Lakeshore Drive

1320 Lakeshore Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1959960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1320 Lakeshore Drive, Camden, SC 29020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,149

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1531 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1320 Lakeshore Drive has a unit available for $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1320 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Lakeshore Drive has units with air conditioning.
