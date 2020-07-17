All apartments in Berkeley County
Find more places like 402 Black Horse Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley County, SC
/
402 Black Horse Rd
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:29 AM

402 Black Horse Rd

402 Black Horse Road · (803) 814-5327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

402 Black Horse Road, Berkeley County, SC 29461
Spring Grove Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This beautiful One-story homes is located in popular Spring Grove Plantation. The neighborhood features many amenities including: walking paths, pool, playground, as well as community events scheduled on a regular basis.
You will know you're at home the minute you walk in the front door. Hardwood flooring and wainscoting in the beautiful dining room, stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets, and granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as an amazing sun room on the back of the house are just a few of the details that make this home so desirable.
This home will not last long, so call today to make an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Black Horse Rd have any available units?
402 Black Horse Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Black Horse Rd have?
Some of 402 Black Horse Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Black Horse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
402 Black Horse Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Black Horse Rd pet-friendly?
No, 402 Black Horse Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley County.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd offer parking?
No, 402 Black Horse Rd does not offer parking.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Black Horse Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd have a pool?
Yes, 402 Black Horse Rd has a pool.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd have accessible units?
No, 402 Black Horse Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Black Horse Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Black Horse Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Black Horse Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 402 Black Horse Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Summerville, SC 29483
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr
Hanahan, SC 29410
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St
Summerville, SC 29483

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCCharleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCLadson, SCFlorence, SCGoose Creek, SC
Bluffton, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCSumter, SCHilton Head Island, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCRidgeland, SC
Moncks Corner, SCLakewood, SCMurrells Inlet, SCSocastee, SCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCDalzell, SCPort Royal, SCHardeeville, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityBenedict College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity