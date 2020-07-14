All apartments in Aiken
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

The Haven at Market Street Station

8034 Macbean Loop · (803) 291-5235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2181-303 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2141-102 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2173-304 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2092-201 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Haven at Market Street Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
playground
volleyball court
Welcome to The Haven at Market Street Station Apartment homes in Aiken, SC. Homes at The Haven at Market Street Station are loaded with all the amenities you want. Features such as open floorplans, Roman tubs and spacious dressing closets provide character and luxury.\n\nResidents love the private patios, balconies and separate laundry rooms. Comfortable and spacious, The Haven at Market Street Station is certain to become your special place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $125 admin fee
Deposit: $0 up to 1 Month's Rent - Based On Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/ month- 1 Pet $25/ month -2 Pets
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $99-125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Haven at Market Street Station have any available units?
The Haven at Market Street Station has 13 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does The Haven at Market Street Station have?
Some of The Haven at Market Street Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haven at Market Street Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Haven at Market Street Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haven at Market Street Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station is pet friendly.
Does The Haven at Market Street Station offer parking?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station offers parking.
Does The Haven at Market Street Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haven at Market Street Station have a pool?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station has a pool.
Does The Haven at Market Street Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station has accessible units.
Does The Haven at Market Street Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Haven at Market Street Station has units with dishwashers.

