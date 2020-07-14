The Haven at Market Street Station.

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $125 admin fee
Deposit: $0 up to 1 Month's Rent - Based On Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/ month- 1 Pet $25/ month -2 Pets
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $99-125/month.