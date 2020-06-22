150 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bath has double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. The two guest bedrooms are nicely furnished with queen & king & have ample closets. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, all appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer. The spacious great room has a vaulted ceiling, faux wood floors & gas log fireplace. The entrance from the two-car garage is through a nice laundry/mudroom. Landscaped with sprinkler system & fenced backyard. Pets upon approval & pet deposit. The sparkling community pool is just a short walk away.All the Southside Aiken shopping, restaurants, schools & churches are just minutes away by car. Charming downtown Aiken is just 5 miles from this lovely fully furnished home which is also convenient to Bruce's Field & many other equestrian venues.