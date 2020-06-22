All apartments in Aiken
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

150 Kirkwood Drive

150 Kirkwood Dr · (803) 646-1382
Location

150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bath has double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. The two guest bedrooms are nicely furnished with queen & king & have ample closets. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, all appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer. The spacious great room has a vaulted ceiling, faux wood floors & gas log fireplace. The entrance from the two-car garage is through a nice laundry/mudroom. Landscaped with sprinkler system & fenced backyard. Pets upon approval & pet deposit. The sparkling community pool is just a short walk away.All the Southside Aiken shopping, restaurants, schools & churches are just minutes away by car. Charming downtown Aiken is just 5 miles from this lovely fully furnished home which is also convenient to Bruce's Field & many other equestrian venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
150 Kirkwood Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 150 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Kirkwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Kirkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 150 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Kirkwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 150 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Kirkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Kirkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
