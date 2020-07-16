621 Farmfield Road

Amenities

Come to Ligara Farm in the heart of Aiken's Horse corridor. One bedroom guest house on private pristine horse farm! Sleeps 3. Spiral staircase loft w/memory foam mattress. 2 closets & 4 drawers built in & ceiling fan. Fully stocked kitchen. Stone counters & breakfast bar. Marble top bay window overlooking beautiful pastures of horses. Living room has pull-out bed love seat, large comfy chair, TV & DVD player, ceiling fan & 2 sets of french doors. House is built on the "tiny House" concept and was built to take advantage of the pastoral & pool views with lots of windows & doors! W/D in pool closet. SALT WATER pool. Covered porch w/patio furniture & outdoor fireplace. Pergola w/3 outdoor fans to keep you cool at the pool. Connect to the Bluetooth & use outdoor speakers at pool/porch. Outdoor grill & dining for 8. Up to 8 stalls available for your horses and 5 pristine paddocks and a quarter mile track for riding, for additional charge. Property currently leased, available 4/1/20.