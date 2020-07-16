All apartments in Aiken County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

621 Farmfield Road

621 Farmfield Road · (803) 270-6358
Location

621 Farmfield Road, Aiken County, SC 29805

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Come to Ligara Farm in the heart of Aiken's Horse corridor. One bedroom guest house on private pristine horse farm! Sleeps 3. Spiral staircase loft w/memory foam mattress. 2 closets & 4 drawers built in & ceiling fan. Fully stocked kitchen. Stone counters & breakfast bar. Marble top bay window overlooking beautiful pastures of horses. Living room has pull-out bed love seat, large comfy chair, TV & DVD player, ceiling fan & 2 sets of french doors. House is built on the "tiny House" concept and was built to take advantage of the pastoral & pool views with lots of windows & doors! W/D in pool closet. SALT WATER pool. Covered porch w/patio furniture & outdoor fireplace. Pergola w/3 outdoor fans to keep you cool at the pool. Connect to the Bluetooth & use outdoor speakers at pool/porch. Outdoor grill & dining for 8. Up to 8 stalls available for your horses and 5 pristine paddocks and a quarter mile track for riding, for additional charge. Property currently leased, available 4/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Farmfield Road have any available units?
621 Farmfield Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Farmfield Road have?
Some of 621 Farmfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Farmfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
621 Farmfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Farmfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 621 Farmfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken County.
Does 621 Farmfield Road offer parking?
No, 621 Farmfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 621 Farmfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Farmfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Farmfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 621 Farmfield Road has a pool.
Does 621 Farmfield Road have accessible units?
No, 621 Farmfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Farmfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Farmfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Farmfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Farmfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
