All apartments in Aiken County
Find more places like 102 Cedar Branch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken County, SC
/
102 Cedar Branch Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

102 Cedar Branch Road

102 Cedar Branch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 Cedar Branch Road, Aiken County, SC 29856

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property is perfectly suited for equestrians! You will enjoy this 4 plus acreage farm which includes a brick home with new flooring, new roof and newer HVAC. There is a two car garage with storage and a washer/dryer in the home for tenant use. Your horses will enjoy the 4 stall barn with enclosed tack room and separate feed room with concrete floors and solid doors. Paddocks have been recently cleared and the fencing is well maintained. There is also a separate fenced backyard which is perfect for dogs. Easy commute to Aiken. Will rent for $2500 per month if no horses will be kept at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have any available units?
102 Cedar Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken County, SC.
What amenities does 102 Cedar Branch Road have?
Some of 102 Cedar Branch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Cedar Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cedar Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cedar Branch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Cedar Branch Road is pet friendly.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 102 Cedar Branch Road offers parking.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Cedar Branch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have a pool?
No, 102 Cedar Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 102 Cedar Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cedar Branch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cedar Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Cedar Branch Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive
Warrenville, SC 29851
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803

Similar Pages

Aiken County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCRidgeland, SCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia