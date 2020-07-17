102 Cedar Branch Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property is perfectly suited for equestrians! You will enjoy this 4 plus acreage farm which includes a brick home with new flooring, new roof and newer HVAC. There is a two car garage with storage and a washer/dryer in the home for tenant use. Your horses will enjoy the 4 stall barn with enclosed tack room and separate feed room with concrete floors and solid doors. Paddocks have been recently cleared and the fencing is well maintained. There is also a separate fenced backyard which is perfect for dogs. Easy commute to Aiken. Will rent for $2500 per month if no horses will be kept at the property.