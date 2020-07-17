102 Cedar Branch Road

Amenities
This property is perfectly suited for equestrians! You will enjoy this 4 plus acreage farm which includes a brick home with new flooring, new roof and newer HVAC. There is a two car garage with storage and a washer/dryer in the home for tenant use. Your horses will enjoy the 4 stall barn with enclosed tack room and separate feed room with concrete floors and solid doors. Paddocks have been recently cleared and the fencing is well maintained. There is also a separate fenced backyard which is perfect for dogs. Easy commute to Aiken. Will rent for $2500 per month if no horses will be kept at the property.