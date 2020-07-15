All apartments in Pawtucket
737 Main Street Unit 2

737 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

737 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860
Woodlawn

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Pawtucket/Woodlawn – Two Bed Condo - $1,395 -

This 2nd floor unit is in brand new condition and is ready for immediate occupancy!!
• Includes over 1,000 sq. feet of immaculate living space with fresh paint and new everything throughout
• Bright and sunny, wide-open floor plan with in-unit, high-efficiency laundry and central AC!
• Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, solid wood cabinets and custom ceramic flooring
• Laundry closet conveniently located between bedrooms and kitchen
• Huge, sunny double parlor with all hardwoods and over-sized picture window – plenty of space for dining and living areas or use one side as a 3rd bed!
• Spacious beds, also with hardwoods, double closets and warm windows
• Large bath with double sink/granite vanity, full stand-up glass shower and ceramic tile
• Brand new, efficient heat and AC systems
• No Pets
• Great Pawtucket location, with easy access to 95, seconds to Mineral Spring and only minutes to Downtown Providence, Federal Hill and the East Side
• Directly on bus line, conveniently located only ten minutes to the South Attleboro Commuter Rail and just one mile to the Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail set to open 2021

(RLNE5861919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

