Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:16 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
6 Sherri Lane
6 Sherri Lane, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1890 sqft
"A private paradise! Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom Colonial featuring newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gleaming hardwood floors, sunny and bright great room with solar powered skylights, wood burning fireplace, large deck and

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
111 Aquidneck Avenue
111 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
528 sqft
Stand alone 1 bedroom cottage available for WINTER rental Sept 1 2020 - end of May 2021 (possibly end of June 2021). Walking distance to First Beach and restaurants.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
56 Mariner Way
56 Mariner Way, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Amazing fully furnished WINTER RENTAL SEPT 20- May 21.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
6 Kent Road
6 Kent Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1547 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful location near Middletown beaches. Light bright and Spacious four bedroom home with additional Florida room. Nicely furnished. Beautiful gardens & Patio design. Short distance to Naval Base and downtown Newport.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
142 Renfrew Avenue
142 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
560 sqft
WINTER RENTAL 2020! Available September 8, 2020 to May25, 2021. Bright, clean cottage in desirable location close to Newport and Middletown beaches. Easy drive to Downtown Newport, Portsmouth and beyond.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST for $7,500. (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
97 Center Avenue
97 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1621 sqft
Available October 1, 2020 through May 2021. Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
249 Tuckerman Avenue
249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
784 sqft
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
91 Reservoir Road
91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
62 Wave Avenue
62 Wave Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1708 sqft
Available July 1 for annual lease. Stellar townhouse right by the beach comes with every amenity you've asked for. Gas heat, central air, in unit laundry, parking, dishwasher and bright day lighting throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
132 Kane Avenue
132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1398 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
3955 sqft
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
112 Esplanade
112 Esplanade, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1969 sqft
Amazing Water views!! One level home with 3 beds, 2 full baths, extra room for a den, dining room, eat in kitchen, working fireplace, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, fenced yard and a garage.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
28 Calvert Street
28 Calvert Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1068 sqft
Meticulous first floor apartment available for a yearly lease! Conveniently located off of Broadway & within walking distance to downtown Newport attractions. This apartment boasts hardwood floors & large windows that provide tons of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
106 Kay Street
106 Kay Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newport East, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

