Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which leads onto a serine outside porch and an extra full bathroom. The two bedrooms are located on the second floor featuring master bathroom with skylight, master bedroom with large bureau and a large closet. Second bedroom has twin beds and a breathtaking view of the ocean. Unit includes a partially finished basement with a futon and plenty of closet space and a washer/dryer. Hardwood flooring throughout. Beautiful views of the ocean. Large Flat Screen TV. Outside Patio.