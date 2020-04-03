All apartments in Newport East
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue

101 Briarwood Avenue · (401) 921-5011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Briarwood Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar. Open concept living with easy to maintain ceramic floors & a fireplace. Private back patio complete with an outdoor shower and beautiful grounds. Located just around the corner from Easton's Beach, its just a quick stroll to restaurants, shops, gas stations, and much more! Downtown Newport is just a quick drive up the road! Available for a winter 2020 lease! All offers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have any available units?
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have?
Some of 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
