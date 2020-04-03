101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue

Amenities

This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar. Open concept living with easy to maintain ceramic floors & a fireplace. Private back patio complete with an outdoor shower and beautiful grounds. Located just around the corner from Easton's Beach, its just a quick stroll to restaurants, shops, gas stations, and much more! Downtown Newport is just a quick drive up the road! Available for a winter 2020 lease! All offers considered.