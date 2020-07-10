/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Melville, RI with washer-dryer
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
1 of 35
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
1785 West Main Road
1785 West Main Road, Newport County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1077 sqft
Wow! This home located in Middletown just over the Portsmouth line on West Main Rd is close to everything! Sun-drenched 1 bed home has large living room with wood burning fireplace, private fenced-in back yard, tons of off-street parking and
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020. Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
244 Gibbs Avenue
244 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Amazing designer furnished home on centrally located Gibbs Ave. Short walk to beaches, restaurants, shopping, Tennis Hall of Fame, downtown Newport and the mansions on Bellevue Ave. This home is maticulously maintained and ready to move in...
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
169 Tuckerman Avenue SE
169 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2568 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Lee's Wharf
1 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1325 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Season in Newport! This sunny 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and Loft (2 beds) has a very large 30' Deck overlooking Newport Harbor sunsets! Fresh and bright with crisp new linens and furnishings - this open floor plan penthouse is the ultimate place for
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
275 Mccorrie Lane
275 Mccorrie Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Hope Street 7
217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
857 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156 This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2272 sqft
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
250 Peckham Avenue
250 Peckham Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2078 sqft
Indian Avenue area contemporary, Available July 15th, full acre private lot set off the road, central air, stone patio, new energy efficient furnace, full basement, 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer located on second floor for convenience.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Old Beach
80 Old Beach Road
80 Old Beach Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, Modern Victorian centrally located in the Kay/Catherine Area. This 4/5 bedroom 4.5 bath home has plenty of light with vaulted ceilings and palladium windows.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Wapping Road
1312 Wapping Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2543 sqft
Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
58 Washington Street
58 Washington Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
938 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MA
Norwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIMilton, MAWesterly, RINewport East, RI