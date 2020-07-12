78 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Providence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Phillipsdale
194 Hoyt Avenue
194 Hoyt Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1334 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Live in this highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Wannamoisett Country Club, and minutes to shops, restaurants, East Side of Providence and Downtown. 10 Minute Drive to Boston's Commuter Rail.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Boyden Heights
3 Cumberland Rd
3 Cumberland Road, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 Cumberland Road is the perfect quiet setting to reside in. A neighborhood that has the welcoming personality of a friendly neighbor.
Results within 1 mile of East Providence

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
17 Selkirk Road
17 Selkirk Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3rd floor unit with two beds and one bath is located in the scenic Pawtuxet Village minutes from Stillhouse Cove a part of the Providence River/Narragansett Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayland
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
66 Armstrong Avenue - 1
66 Armstrong Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1348 sqft
Corner of Hope and Wickenden, Washer & Dryer in unit, central heating and air conditioning, off street parking, stainless steel appliances, Available Sept, 1, 2020. For showing call 401-641-2244
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 28 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
146 Stanwood St 3
146 Stanwood Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/15/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 301177 Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station.
City Guide for East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Providence, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Providence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

