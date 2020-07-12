69 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with parking
1 of 4
1 of 2
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 35
"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)
Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cranston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.