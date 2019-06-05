5 Things to Do in Uptown, Denver

SkyHouse Denver

Uptown, Denver (which is also frequently referred to as North Capitol Hill) is one of Denver’s hippest neighborhoods. The area is loaded with excellent restaurants, trendy bars, and great shopping locations. If you are planning on moving to Uptown, Denver, you might be overwhelmed with all there is to do. Here are our favorite picks for the first things you should do in Uptown.

1 . Drink and Pong at Ace, Eat, Serve

Ace, Eat, Serve, is an awesome neighborhood spot. When you think of mixing alcohol and ping pong tables, you probably think of beer pong. However, this bar puts ping pong on center stage. Grab some drinks, some paddles, and serve up a game of table tennis with some friends. The food here is held in high regard as well. The Asian fusion menu serves up some great bites. Try out the ramen and wings, some of the restaurants staple dishes. Any way you slice it, delicious food, drinks, and ping pong is an awesome combination. Come here after a long day of work to blow off some steam.

2 . Visit the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception

This Cathedral is one of Denver’s most famous structures. Completed in the year 1911, the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception is breathtaking and is definitely something you’ll come across living in the Uptown neighborhood. This Cathedral is one of the very few churches in the United States to have the famous Pope John Paull II serve a mass. Oddly enough, the church is also well-known for having been struck by lightning twice. You don’t see architecture like this often in America, so be sure to check it out.

3 . Eat a Meal at the Avenue Grill

The Avenue Grill is one of the hottest brunch spots in the neighborhood. The neon sign on the outside leads you into an upscale interior, creating a beautiful dining experience. Come for brunch and order up some delicious blueberry buttermilk pancakes or french toast. The dinner menu is a bit pricey. If you want to dine and drink on a budget, stop by for their cocktail hour. Here you’ll find small plates and cocktails all under $8. Cocktail hour is available every day from 3-7pm.

4 . Indulge in Desserts at D-Bar

D-Bar is another must-try foodie favorite. The restaurant is run by Food Network’s Chef Keegan Gerhard. Keegan and his team dish out some to-die-for desserts. Obviously, they taste great, but there is also a huge emphasis put on presentation. In this case, it’s okay to be the guy or girl to whip out there phones and take pictures of the desserts. These dishes are definitely Instagram-worthy. For a one of a kind dessert experience, be sure to check out D-Bar.

5 . Grab a Coffee at Fluid Coffee Bar

Fluid Coffee Bar is a lovely little coffee shop that is located at the corner of Pennsylvania St. and E 18th Ave. Beyond great coffee and pastries, you’ll find a chill and relaxing atmosphere. Fluid Coffee Bar likes to pride itself not just on its amazing coffees, but also for being a great place for people to come together for conversations. If you move to Uptown, Denver, this might just become one of your favorite spots! If you are working remote, feel the community vibe by working here for the day.

These are just a few of our favorites. What are your favorite things to do in Uptown, Denver?