5 Things to do in Downtown Dallas

Downtown Dallas - Mosaic Luxury Highrise

Dallas is a very vibrant and exciting city that offers plenty to do and see in the downtown area. If you are thinking about moving to Downtown Dallas, then you should know you’ll have no shortage of options for fun things to do in the area. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in Downtown Dallas:

Take in the Views at Gallery Rooftop Lounge

Formerly known as Soda Bar, the Gallery Rooftop Lounge is a luxurious rooftop bar in Dallas. At this bar, you can find comfortable lounge chairs, an infinity pool overlooking the skyline, and some of the best views panoramic views that Dallas has to offer. This is one of the hippest spots in downtown Dallas, and if you are looking for a great night out, we highly recommend it. There are many refreshing cocktails and gourmet bar bites.

Eat Locally at the Dallas Farmer’s Market

The Dallas Famer’s Market is one of the most historic staples of the Downtown, Dallas area. This farmer’s market has been in operation since 1941! Here, you can find over 150 vendors selling everything from freshly made bread and jams, produce and meat, and even wine. The market is held at an open-air pavilion on the east side of Downtown, and the location is as vibrant and unique as the artisanal foods being sold. It’s open 7-days a week, so you can shop whenever is convenient for you.

Splurge at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Dallas is known for having some of the best steakhouses in all of Texas, and Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is one of the best that Dallas has to offer. At Perry’s, you can find a wide variety of steakhouse classics like Tomahawk Ribeye and Bone-in Filet Mignon, all while in a nice upscale environment. Perry’s is a steak lover’s paradise with equally killer desserts and is the perfect restaurant for special occasions.

Spend a Night Dancing at the Nines

The Nines is one of Downtown Dallas’ hottest nightclubs. Located in the eclectic Deep Ellum neighborhood, this two-level club has lots to offer. It is one of the only clubs in the area that is specifically dedicated to dancing. You can find boisterous crowds full of young people looking to have a good time any night of the week. If you like to dance, or if you are single and ready to mingle, then this is definitely a place that you should check out when you arrive in Downtown, Dallas. The Nines also has pretty solid food options as well, so come with an empty stomach!

Visit the Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art is a lovely and historic art museum that is located on North Harwood Street in Downtown, Dallas. With over 24,000 pieces of artwork on display in this museum, it’s an awesome way to spend a day. Some of these pieces date all the way back to the third century B.C. You’ll quickly lose track of time viewing all of the masterpieces at this museum. It is a great place for a date, or to spend some free time with your friends or family.