Neighborhood Guide: Deep Ellum, Dallas

Carol M. Highsmith [ Public domain ]

If looking for a rustic neighborhood to move into in Dallas, then look no further, because Deep Ellum is an area of Dallas with a soul feel to it. You won’t find many traditional houses to live in but if loft-style city living is your thing, this is the place for you. There’s something charming about exposed brick, piping and concrete floors with sweeping views of Downtown. Deep Ellum has had some ups and downs with its reputation in the past few years but is now booming and more popular than ever. A little east of Downtown, but only a hop, skip and jump away, Deep Ellum is in a great spot for you to enjoy all of what the city has to offer. There are multiple breweries, music venues, restaurants, specialty and vintage shops and events that are not to be missed.

There are Water Holes Galore

So many of Dallas’ coolest places to grab drinks are in Deep Ellum. The vibe in this neighborhood is casual and eclectic and most of the restaurants and bars have patio seating and live music. BrainDead Brewing is a really popular place, and they offer tasty bar food like seasonal pickled veggies, fried chicken, salads and burgers and more than thirty beers on tap. Another great brewery is Deep Ellum Brewing Company, and you should definitely take advantage of their Open House every Saturday where they offer three beers plus a glass for $15 from noon to 3PM. While you’re there, be sure to try the Play Date Sour Blonde Ale and the Easy Peasy IPA. If it’s in-season, don’t skip out on the No Way Rosé which is a Southwestern Rosé Ale. One of Deep Ellum’s best kept secrets is a Speakeasy in the back of High and Tight, a barbershop with a cocktail lounge attached. You walk through the barbershop and once you’re inside the bar a well-trained mixologist will serve you an unforgettable custom cocktail.

This is Where Artists Unite

Deep Ellum is a place where artists of all kinds come together and truly thrive. One of the hottest music venues in the city is The Bomb Factory. The place has performances every weekend. Erykah Badu, a Dallas native is known to play there on occasion as well as groups like RadioHead and Dave Matthews Band. Another cool thing in Deep Ellum is The 42 Murals Project. It was started to transform boring parking lots and bare spaces into public displays of talent and instagrammable backdrops. You can easily see many of these large-scale pieces just by walking along Main and Elm Street, which run parallel to each-other or you can take an interactive tour to find them all.

Make it Out to the Market

The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is a monthly pop-up open every third Saturday from 11am to 5pm. It’s such a fun way to spend the day and it was started to support local vendors, artists, makers and artisans. Everything you will find there is truly one-of-a-kind from handmade jewelry to paintings to vintage clothing and great giftables. While shopping around you can enjoy live music and grab some food at one of the many food trucks that line the block.