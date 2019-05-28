4 Things to Do in Victory Park, Dallas

Axis at Wycliff

There are all sorts of fun ways to spend time in Dallas, but Victory Park is an essential part of downtown Dallas that some would argue is the “life” of the city. As a result, there are a lot of things to do around the area, besides just lounging in the park on a nice day. Here are some of the fun activities that are possible in Victory Park at any given time.

1 . Take Selfies At The Sweet Tooth Hotel

One of the most raved-about attractions in the Victory Park neighborhood is the Sweet Tooth Hotel, which isn’t exactly a hotel. Sweet Tooth Hotel is a museum filled with all sorts of artwork that appears to be desserts. The attraction has quickly become one of the biggest tourist attractions in downtown Dallas, and is a great place to take a date or sneak a selfie.

2 . Chill At The Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas

We all know that it’s easier than ever to lounge on the couch and catch something on Netflix, but Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is intent on bringing back the allure of actually going to the movies. If well-crafted cocktails during your movie aren’t enough to convince you, consider the incredible views from the atrium overlooking Victory Park. Hungry? No problem! Luckily, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas offers push-button waiter service, so you can grab gourmet food without missing a minute of your favorite flick.

3 . Peruse Through The Perot Museum Of Nature And Science

When it comes to family activities in Victory Park, there is probably no more obvious choice than the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, which is a great way to spark the curiosity of your children and have them actually associate learning with weekend fun. If you feel like participating rather than just browsing, there are activity stations for you to explore such as giant dinosaur fossil skeletons. Even adults can get in on the fun, because who truly outgrows curiosity anyway? Even the museum’s architecture is a must-see, considering it was designed by an award-winning architect Thom Mayne.

4 . Rock Out At The House Of Blues

There are plenty of concert venues all over Dallas. What makes the House of Blues in Victory Park special is its location - the White Swan Building, erected almost a century ago. For music lovers, this is pretty much a must-see when it comes to downtown Dallas, as the venue consistently hosts some of the most incredible music artists.

Of course, rocking out can get tiring. That is why the House of Blues also offers some incredible Southern dishes, including jambalaya, shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and baby-back ribs. There is also a weekly Gospel Brunch on Sundays, if you feel like being inspired. It doesn’t matter whether you are trying to secure a VIP experience with your favorite artist, feel like grabbing a bite to eat, or simply want to drink some cocktails and enjoy good music - the House of Blues is always a treat!

These are some of our favorite things to do in Dallas. What are yours? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.