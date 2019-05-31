Neighborhood Guide: Five Points, Denver

Jeffrey Beall [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Situated at the five-point intersection at Washington Street, 27th Street, 26th Avenue and Welton Street, Five Points in Denver is a thriving neighborhood with a rich history, culture, and restaurant scene. The neighborhood attracts locals looking for fun things to do in Denver, as well as people looking to relocate to the area. But before you start exploring Five Points in Denver as a potential new home, here’s your guide on everything you need to know.

Know the History

As one of the oldest neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points has a diverse history that attracts ardent music lovers. You can trace Five Points’ roots back to the pre-Capitol Hill era that continued to grow into a multicultural neighborhood. Five Points, Denver was once known as the “Harlem of the West.” Many famous African-American jazz musicians have called the neighborhood home.

Five Points in Denver is also home to attractions like Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Curtis Park, and the neighborhood was even featured in Jack Kerouac’s, On The Road.

Look to the Future

Moving to Five Points in Denver a decade or two ago would’ve elicited warnings to stay safe and choose an apartment carefully. Although safety should always be a priority no matter where you live, Five Points is now safe. The area is beautiful and rapidly growing, Recently, the area has seen lots of transformation and new development.

You'll find plenty of breweries, dining, jazz clubs, and yoga studios welcoming locals and visitors. The neighborhood secured a reputation of one of the hottest places to live in the city and attracts tons of new Denver residents.

Finding an Apartment

Compared to larger cities like San Francisco and Seattle, the cost of living in Denver is still relatively low. However, rental prices have been steadily rising due to Denver’s growing economy. Finding a Five Points apartment won’t be the cheapest option, but does offer access to a vibrant cultural and food scene.

You can find apartments ranging from studios to multi-bedrooms in older communities, new developments, modern condos, and more. Five Points is also ideally located just a handful of blocks from downtown Denver. This makes for a quick commute and gives you access to everything you need.

Consider the Kids

If you have kids, the Five Points neighborhood offers a selection of high-quality schools. The neighborhood is home to Montessori schools, the well regarded East High School, charter schools, and public schools for K-12.

Beyond schools, take the kids out to explore family-friendly fun in Five Points, Denver. Start by exploring Denver's first public park, Curtis Park, where families come for the outdoor pool, walking paths, playground, and horseshoe pits.

Attend a Festival

With its fascinating jazz history, it's no wonder that Five Points in Denver is home to popular festivals and events. Locals spend the day enjoying the neighborhood at the Five Points Jazz Festival and celebrate the history of the neighborhood. Five Points was once home to famous jazz clubs where Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and others entertained the crowd. Five Points Jazz Festival also features Latin, blues, funk, and other styles of jazz.

Find Everything You Need

One of the biggest perks of living in a thriving, urban neighborhood is the accessibility. Five Points, Denver is right near Safeway, Natural Grocers, and Max Market Delicatessen.

New restaurants seem to open up daily with delicious barbeque, Caribbean, soul food, catfish, and more. Some local favorite options include Snooze, Work & Class, and Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Pub crawlers can head to 54thirty and Union Lodge No. 1 to kick off the night.

Getting Around Five Points, Denver

Although driving is pretty entrenched in Denver living, you can get around Five Points without one. There’s solid public transportation, as well as car sharing options. Public transit in Five Points is run by the Regional Transportation District (RTD). And because Denver is so outdoorsy and fitness-friendly, cyclists are allowed to bring their bikes onto transit. so you can ride, then switch to the RTD when convenient. In addition to using services like Uber, you can also rely on the eGo CarShare. Cars can be rented for 15 minutes up to several days, with an eGo station near Five Points.

If you’re looking for an urban neighborhood with plenty of amenities and culture, check out Five Points. It’s proximity to everything you need from shops to access to downtown Denver makes it a popular choice.