Neighborhood Guide: Cherry Creek, Denver

Cherry Hill, Denver is known as one of the most upscale, urban neighborhoods in the city with world-class amenities, restaurants, and shopping to choose from. Cherry Creek is also home to a thriving arts district with 20 art galleries, hundreds of businesses, and live theater. Get to know the area and make yourself at home with our handy guide on moving to Cherry Creek.

Know the History

The Arapaho Native Americans named Cherry Creek, Denver for its abundance of chokecherries nestled along the creek. The neighborhood also has roots from the gold rush era where it served as a prime route stretching from the Missouri River to Denver. By the late 1880s, Cherry Creek was still sparsely populated, and the area was soon developed into farmland along "Harman's Subdivision" by Judge Edwin P. Harman. Today you can still see a private house in Cherry Hill with a plaque bearing the words, "Harman Town Hall" at 4th and St. Paul.

Look to the Future

With the help of Harman, the area of Cherry Hill, Denver saw some of its first development and today is one of the most desirable places to live in Denver with upscale homes, apartment complexes, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks for a decidedly upscale urban feel. The neighborhood is also home to the premier Cherry Creek Shopping Center featuring 160 stores including Neiman Marcus, Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and others. And in just the last handful of years, Cherry Creek has seen over 40 projects either completed or under construction. The future of Cherry Creek focuses on urban development and more amenities, apartments, and homes.

Find a Cherry Creek Apartment

Despite being a short distance from downtown Denver, Cherry Creek embodies a distinct flavor, gorgeous parks, and upscale living and amenities. Locals looking for a new place to live can find luxury townhouses, high-rise condos, single-family homes, and more affordable options nestled around Cherry Creek Drive South. Outdoor enthusiasts can opt for a Cherry Creek apartment near its popular bike path stretching along 42-miles of connected path to downtown Denver and beyond. You really can’t go wrong picking from the availability of Cherry Creek apartments. However, living near Cherry Creek Park or shopping center will combine your love of the great outdoors with shopping, restaurants, and bars.

Consider the Kids

Cherry Creek in Denver is a beautiful place to raise kids with proximity to parks and above average public schools like Bromwell Elementary School. The neighborhood is also home to kid-favorites like Great Play of Cherry Creek, a children's amusement center. There's also a play area for kids at the new Rocky Mountain Play Park inside the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Kids are delighted by Looney Tune characters enjoying Rocky Mountain outdoor activities like hiking and climbing. And after playtime is over, there's also a multi-screen movie theater right inside the shopping center with a selection of family-friendly movies.

Join a Festival

The Cherry Creek art and culture scene make it the ideal place to host festivals. The annual Cherry Creeks Art Festival features interactive activities, live music and concerts, culinary exhibitions, and scores of artwork on display. Locals come out to support the arts and have fun over three days in July. The festival’s motto is "Art for Everyone" and works to raise more awareness and funding for arts education.

Find Everything You Need in Cherry Creek, Denver

The Cherry Creek Shopping Center is the place to be whether you're looking for a bite to eat or new hiking boots. Pick-up everything you need for your new Cherry Creek apartment at the center's Crate and Barrel and Room and Board. For groceries, locals shop at nearby Whole Foods or specialty shops like the Truffle Cheese Shop. The latter also boasts a sister restaurant in the LoHi neighborhood called The Truffle Table. Great dining options are a priority for Cherry Creek locals with favorites like Barolo Grill, Fortune Wok to Table, Grind Kitchen & Watering Hole, and The Cherry Cricket among others.

Get Around Cherry Creek, Denver

Several major streets stretch through Cherry Creek including Colorado Boulevard, 1st Avenue that continues on from Speer, University Boulevard and 6th Avenue. Most residents walk, bike, drive, or get a ride share from Lyft or Uber around Cherry Creek. However, there are other options available. Locals also love biking down the Cherry Creek Trail traveling all the way to downtown Denver and beyond. You can rent a bike at one of the neighborhood's Denver B-cycle stations at 3rd Street and Milwaukee or Cherry Creek North Drive at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Denver's public RTD (Regional Transportation District) connects through Cherry Creek throughout the day for quick access around the city.

Due to its desirability, housing inventory can be lower in Cherry Creek than other areas in Denver. Check the Apartment List directory for Cherry Creek apartments and housing options. Then get ready to eat, play, and explore in this upscale urban neighborhood.