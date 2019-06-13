Neighborhood Guide: Downtown Seattle

Seattle is an incredibly beautiful city that is currently attracting large droves of millennials. The job market is booming, and the heart of the city is Downtown. Living in the downtown area of any large city is going to come with pros and cons. Seattle is no different. Here are some of the most important things to know before moving to downtown Seattle.

The Central Business District of Seattle

Downtown Seattle is the beating heart of business in Seattle. Many new businesses have been moving in as a result of the tech industry boom. You can expect to see workers walking the streets of downtown throughout the day. The streets are packed, especially during commuting hours. If you’re accepting a job in the downtown area, you can seriously cut back on your commute by living nearby. However, if busy streets and constant hustle and bustle don’t necessarily thrill you, you might want to check out other neighborhoods.

The Home of the High Rises

Love a modern highrise with beautiful city views? You’ll find plenty of them downtown. As Seattle’s economy has been growing, many of these highrise buildings have been developed. In fact, Seattle’s multifamily housing construction is nation-leading. However, renting a unit in these modern complexes will cost you a pretty penny. Living in the heart of a booming city always comes with a cost. Make sure to have a job lined up before moving here, and use a rent calculator to determine how much you can afford.

Come for the Food...

Foodies unite! The Seattle Food Truck scene is unbeatable. The food truck pod at Westlake Park is a hotspot for downtown workers. The wide variety of constantly-changing food trucks will have something for anyone. Expect to find anything from unbelievable falafel to mouthwatering Korean barbecue. Want an even larger selection? The world famous Pike Place Market is right around the corner. Here are some of our personal favorite Pike Place Market stops.

… Stay for the Shopping

As the central hub of Seattle, it should come as no surprise that the downtown area is home to some of the best shopping that Seattle has to offer. As previously mentioned, Pike Place Market has an unlimited supply of fresh fish, produce, and handmade goods. At the Westlake Center, you can find beautiful handcrafted jewelry, glass art, and specialty. Pacific Place is a mall that features your classic high-end fashion retailers. If that’s not enough, simply take a stroll through the streets of downtown. There will be tons of shops worth checking out.

Enjoy the Waterfront

Downtown Seattle’s waterfront is a popular hangout spot for friends and families. From a rising number of delicious seafood restaurants to the Seattle Great Wheel, there is plenty to do on the waterfront. The views are also exceptionally beautiful, especially if you take a ride on the ferris wheel. Get together with some friends, have a drink and some bites, then wander around the waterfront. The perfect way to spend a night!