Living in Preston Hollow, Dallas

Preston Hollow is a wealthy neighborhood located in North Dallas. If you decide to make Preston Hollows your home, rest assured that you’ll be brushing elbows with some of the nation’s most famous people. George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, and Dirk Nowitzki have all called this Dallas neighborhood home.

Neighborhood Guide to Preston Hollow

There is nothing ordinary about Preston Hollow - luxurious homes, best schools, and amazing shopping options. There are no cookie-cutter houses, and most apartments complexes are high-tech and provide modern amenities. Check out our guide to Preston Hollow and learn the ins and outs of Dallas’ most prestigious neighborhood.

Things to do in Preston Hollow

Preston Hollow is the dream of every shopaholic. Three of Dallas’ best shopping centers are located in or around the area. Not into shopping? Take a stroll along Northaven Trail, have a picnic at Preston Hollow Park or treat yourself to delicious desserts at Top Pot Doughnuts. For detailed recommendations, check out our list of things to do in Preston Hollow.

Where to eat and drink in Preston Hollow

Bump into some of Dallas’s wealthiest residents at a local coffee shop, or try forty-eight-hour sous vide short ribs at The Mercury, one of Dallas’ most chic restaurants. Need more options? Check out our list of must-try restaurants in Preston Hollow.