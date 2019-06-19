4 Must-Try Restaurants in East Dallas

East Dallas is a true gem of a neighborhood. It’s a quaint, residential area with some great places to find good quality food and delicious drinks only the locals know about. With so many options to choose from, we’re breaking down a few of the best places to eat and drink in East Dallas.

1 . Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

A casual neighborhood bar serving great burgers and beer is what Goodfriend is all about. They have other items on the menu like nachos, chicken wings, and sandwiches but burgers are their specialty. Keep it simple with their P.L.O.T, which is horseradish pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, and white cheddar. Or get your hands dirty with the Whistlepig, a whopping half-pound of meat, smoked cheddar, maple syrup, candied bacon, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Goodfriend has those pesky burger cravings covered. They offer tons of local beer and ciders to support breweries around Dallas. Or just sip on your favorite cocktail or wine while taking in the great food and fun atmosphere.

2 . Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Great pizza with a cool experience is what you will get at GAPC. You walk in, right past the piping hot pizza ovens, and the “slayers” doing their thing. The pizza makers are called “slayers” and they wear leather holsters that hold their tools and put on a show while preparing your pie.

You can customize your pizza any way you’d like with a wide variety of toppings or order straight off the menu. A local favorite is the Pesto Sciutto which is pesto sauce, prosciutto, roma tomatoes, arugula, fresh garlic and sun-dried tomatoes topped with parmesan. Aside from great quality pizza, you can also get delicious meatballs, wings and garlic knots to munch on and they offer seasonal, rotating beer taps.

3 . Lounge Here

Like a secret hole-in-the-wall, Lounge Here looks like just a door you walk into in the middle of a strip shopping center. But open it up and you’ll head into a swanky restaurant. It’s very small with only a few tables so be sure to make a reservation, but their amazing cocktails and thoughtful menu is totally worth it.

For starters, try the Goat Cheese and Crab Toast with tomato-bacon jam or the delicious Deviled Eggs. Save room for one of the five main course dishes. One of the favorites is the Halibut and Succotash, which is pan-seared halibut, seasonal succotash, and citrus beurre blanc. Wash it down with the Bird of Paradise made from gin, vanilla-passionfruit syrup, cream, lime, egg, and soda. Or try the Guilty Pleasure, which is bourbon, house-made Chai tea syrup, lemon, and bitters.

4 . Meso Maya

Meso Maya was voted D Magazine’s “2018 Reader’s Choice” for Best Regional Mexican Cuisine and “Top 5 Eats in Dallas” by National Geographic for a reason It really is that good. Executive Chef Nico Sanchez knows what he’s doing and it shows.

It’s a bit of an upscale Mexican eatery but boasts real, authentic Mexican dishes like Carne Asada and Pollo Con Mole. Their cocktail menu is unlike any you will find at other Mexican restaurants, too. Opt for the Serrano Berry for a change as it’s made from fresh muddled strawberry and serrano pepper with triple sec, tequila blanco and lime juice. And for dessert, don’t skip out on the Pastel de Moras, which is a skillet-baked blueberry cake with Mexican vanilla ice cream with blueberry drizzle.