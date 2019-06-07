8 Must-Try Restaurants in Capitol Hill, Denver

Capitol Hill, Denver’s mix of art, culture, and history make it a fun and eclectic place to live. Make a staycation of hitting the neighborhoods wonderful museums and parks. After that, get to exploring your neighborhood's most beloved restaurants and happy hours. From farm to table to laid-back Italian cuisine, here's where to eat and drink in Capitol Hill.

1 . Bones

Made by a cook for cooks, Bones serves up inventive dishes. Many of them seem like they shouldn’t go together, but somehow work. Start with the steamed buns with braised pig along with crispy pig ear salad. Larger plates include wood-fired tofu, stir-fry, noodle bowls, and lobster ramen for a spin on your favorite classic. Beers, wine, and a small cocktail list of Moscow Mules, Margaritas, and Manhattans make for affordable imbibing with a great dish.

2 . Mizuna

As one of the top rated restaurants in the western United States, this one is a true can’t-miss. Mizuna prides itself on being a cozy, little Capitol Hill restaurant rooted in French cooking techniques. Locals come out for the Alaskan Halibut, Skuna Bay Salmon, and Colorado Rack of Lamb. Ask for a table outside and sip on Paper Planes with bourbon, Amaro, Aperol, and lemon. Or switch up to other local favorites, like the Pear Tonic and Southern Gentleman cocktails.

3 . Broadway Market

A relative newcomer to Capitol Hill, Denver, Broadway Market welcomes nine food vendors from some of the city's most beloved chefs. Try them all from Maria Empanada, Biju's Little Curry Shop, Misaki on Broadway, Pizzeria Coperta and more. If you're just looking to unwind after work or hit happy hour, head to the Bar at Broadway for a selection of beer, wine, and hard cider. If you want to sample lots of things, try out their self-serve wall!

4 . Max’s Wine Dive

Savor the crispy deviled eggs, sticky pork ribs, chipotle honey chicken sliders, fried chicken, curried noodles, beef short ribs, and others. The founders at Max's Wine Dive focused on their love of fancy new restaurants and preference for hanging out at laid-back restaurants. The end result is gourmet comfort food like fried chicken and champagne in a fun and eclectic wine bar. For drinks, try their house wines and bubbly options.

5 . Potager

With a zealous passion for farm to table ingredients, Potager prides itself on fresh, seasonal ingredients from hard-working farmers. They don’t follow any particular style or school of cooking and just serve fresh ingredients paired with great wine. Order favorite dishes like chive-potato gnocchi, wood oven roasted asparagus, and skirt steak. You can also take a look at their website to see which area ranches and farms service Potager's fresh meat, fruits and vegetables, and dairy.

6 . Hudson Hill

Hudson Hill aims to serve anyone looking for coffee, cocktails, wine, and beer in Capitol Hill, Denver. But if you're new to the neighborhood and are looking for dinner, Hudson HIll isn't the place for a full meal. Come and drink and graze on almonds, olives, and gourmet cheeses. Cocktails include drinks like the Imaginary Player with scotch, apple brandy, punt e mes, cider, and bitters and a selection of wine. Their selection of beer isn't exactly expansive but offers tantalizing varieties like Peach Sour and Ballroom Beer.

7 . Lucca

Locals craving Italian comfort food come to Luca for its simple, rustic dishes from wood-burning ovens. Start with the grilled peach and dive into pan-seared diver scallops and duck two ways. Pair your entree with a selection of house-made cheeses and wine. If you're thirsty for something beyond wine, try the cocktails like Whiskey Fresco or a classic Manhattan.

8 . DiFranco

When Ryan DiFranco moved from New York to Denver, he wanted to bring along his hometown’s obsession with great Italian food at a reasonable price. He opened DiFranco's and started serving homemade pastas like sweet pea ravioli, Italian-inspired sandwiches. Delicious salads round out the menu. Dishes and drinks are, thus making it worthy of being one of your new neighborhood staples.

The best part about Capitol Hill, Denver is the unique vibe and intersection of culture, fun, and great food. So step out of your new apartment hungry and go on the hunt for your new favorite Capitol Hill restaurants and bars.