5 Things to Do in Highland, Denver

Located just north of downtown, Denver, Highland is a busy and densely populated neighborhood that has plenty of excellent cocktail bars, restaurants and fun things to do. Many people prefer to live in this neighborhood because it is close to the action but not too close. If you are looking for a great neighborhood to live in Denver, this is an excellent choice. Here are some of the best things for new residents in the Highland neighborhood.

1 . Drink at the Recess Beer Garden

The Recess Beer Garden is one of the best places to grab a beer in the Highlands neighborhood. Here you’ll find an ample supply of delicious local and seasonal beers. You’ll find a number of beer enthusiasts making this place home throughout the week. With a beautiful outdoor patio, this beer garden is the perfect spot to enjoy on a hot Denver day. Or stay for the evening, and kick back by the firepit with a local IPA. Beer culture is a huge part of Denver, and beer is surely celebrated here. Stop by and get to know some of your new neighbors.

2 . Grab a Cone at Little Man Ice Cream

Little Man Ice Cream is an old-fashioned ice cream stand located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood. It’s hard to miss, simply look for the 28ft steel milk. The creamery serves up both unique and classic ice cream flavors. Flavors are all made in small batches. This All-American, nostalgic ice cream stop is one of the true gems of Denver. Swing by to see what locals are raving about. Just be prepared to wait in a long line.

3 . Enjoy the Sun at the City of Cuernavaca Park

This beautiful park is located on the southeastern part of the Highland neighborhood. Commons Park is usually the hotspot in this area, so this park is typically overlooked and less populated. This quiet park has everything you need for a great time outdoors. A large grass space, walking trails, baseball field, grills and urban views of Denver’s skyline are some of the main features. If you need some time to get outside and breathe in the fresh air, swing by the City of Cuernavaca Park.

4 . Get a Burger at Highland Tap and Burger

Highland Tap and Burger is one of the best spots in the neighborhood to grab a burger. This restaurant uses all locally sourced beef in order, which results in high quality and flavor burgers. To get a taste of some local favorites, order their Tap Burger and duck fat fries. They also have a great beer and cocktail selection to pair with your burger. With a number of TV’s in the restaurants, this is a great local spot to catch some Denver sports games.

5 . Go to a show at the Bug Theater

The Bug Theater is a small theater in the northeast part of Highland. This theater puts on concerts, comedy acts, and plays. It is a nice, intimate setting which makes for an excellent spot for date night. If you prefer viewing plays in a smaller setting, you’ll love shows at Bug Theater. Every other month the theater hosts an “open screen night.” For this event, Denver filmmakers put their creations on display for a chance to win prizes. It’s a fun community event and you get a taste of the local art scene. Be sure to check it out.