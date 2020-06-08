177 FRONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath. 3rd floor offers one more bedrooms in a loft-like setting, and a nice-sized bonus room connected! Relax and enjoy the great front porch, or put your feet up in the adorable tiered rear seating area, also with 2 car off street parking! Very easy access to major roads, center city, shopping and restaurants! Pets permitted with additional security deposit.