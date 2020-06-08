All apartments in West Conshohocken
Find more places like 177 FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Conshohocken, PA
/
177 FRONT STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:42 PM

177 FRONT STREET

177 Front Street · (267) 288-4049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

177 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath. 3rd floor offers one more bedrooms in a loft-like setting, and a nice-sized bonus room connected! Relax and enjoy the great front porch, or put your feet up in the adorable tiered rear seating area, also with 2 car off street parking! Very easy access to major roads, center city, shopping and restaurants! Pets permitted with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 FRONT STREET have any available units?
177 FRONT STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 FRONT STREET have?
Some of 177 FRONT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
177 FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 177 FRONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 177 FRONT STREET does offer parking.
Does 177 FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 FRONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 177 FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 177 FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 177 FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 177 FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 FRONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 FRONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 FRONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 177 FRONT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PA
Broomall, PADrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PAAmbler, PAChesterbrook, PAEast Lansdowne, PAYeadon, PANorth Wales, PAMedia, PAGlenside, PAMorton, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity