NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! The wait is over ready to occupy immediately either unit. Extremely Rare opportunity to lease a Luxury rental unit in the heart of West Chester Borough in a 1840 Circa Brick Townhome located in the historic district. 1st floor unit#1- 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom unit on the 1st floor and lower level. Off- street parking for 2 vehicles, incredible fenced in beautiful courtyard. Can lock in current rental price for up to 24 months. 2 Vehicle off street parking in the rear of property. This unit has the historic nostalgia as well as modern conveniences that are expected today. Walking distance to center of the borough yet far enough to enjoy your peace. Furnished photos are of current tenant.