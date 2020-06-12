Apartment List
/
PA
/
west chester
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
3 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8 N NEW ST #1
8 North New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! The wait is over ready to occupy immediately either unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
118 N WAYNE ST
118 North Wayne Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
410 W MINER STREET
410 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of West Chester! Everything in this unit has been re imagined from the brand new kitchen cabinets to the refinished hardwood floors through out! Open concept floor plan with a

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
719 S PENN STREET
719 South Penn Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
Welcome to the simple life, living in West Chester, walking to the University, walking in to the vibrant town with all of its restaurants, bars, and boutiques. Your new place is completely renovated with all the upgrades you could want.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
317 S HIGH STREET
317 South High Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Student Rental in West Chester Borough for 2020-2021 school year. Large first floor unit with living room, kitchen 3 bedrooms full bath with stall shower and powder room. MAXIMUM 4 STUDENTS ALLOWED!!!! Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of West Chester
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Three Oak Lane
11 Three Oak Ln, Delaware County, PA
11 Three Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 11 Threeoak Lane Luxury Carriage Home at Cherry Creek - The courtyards at Cherry Creek is a neighborhood of luxury carriage homes located in one of the areas most beautiful natural settings.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This

June 2020 West Chester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Chester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Chester rents held steady over the past month

West Chester rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Chester stand at $1,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,604 for a two-bedroom. West Chester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Chester over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Chester

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Chester, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Chester is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • West Chester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,604 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in West Chester.
    • While rents in West Chester fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Chester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where West Chester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    West Chester 1 BedroomsWest Chester 2 BedroomsWest Chester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Chester 3 BedroomsWest Chester Accessible ApartmentsWest Chester Apartments under $1,200
    West Chester Apartments under $1,300West Chester Apartments with BalconyWest Chester Apartments with GarageWest Chester Apartments with GymWest Chester Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    West Chester Apartments with ParkingWest Chester Apartments with PoolWest Chester Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Chester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Chester Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
    Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PA
    Woodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    West Chester University of PennsylvaniaHarcum College
    University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
    Saint Joseph's University