Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

69 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Chester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
7 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
47 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 North New Street
325 North New Street, West Chester, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
325 North New Street Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful home in a safe, wonderful, conveniently located neighborhood. Renovated Kitchen, 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Heat and hot water heater are gas. Tenants are responsible for utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET
710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
138 W MARKET STREET
138 West Market Street, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL. 3 bedrooms. One Full Bath. One Powder Room. Work currently being done to convert huge storage room into a study. Occupancy allowed - 4. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. Huge living room with one sofa and one love seat.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is July 20, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. 1 of these 2 units can have an open screen rear porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
309 S MATLACK STREET
309 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious 2 bed 1 bath townhome, with lots of living space, large eat in kitchen, new central AC, gas heat, laundry in unit, great central location just 2 blocks from town center and all the amenities West Chester Borough has
Results within 1 mile of West Chester

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.
City Guide for West Chester, PA

West Chester: The town that gave birth to Jackass.

A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Chester, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Chester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

