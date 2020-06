Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to the simple life, living in West Chester, walking to the University, walking in to the vibrant town with all of its restaurants, bars, and boutiques. Your new place is completely renovated with all the upgrades you could want. Central Air, Updated bathrooms, manicured back yard, finished basement and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Rental applications are now being reviewed by the listing agent. Possession available ASAP Hope to h.ear from you soon!