Home
/
West Chester, PA
/
430 S MATLACK ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

430 S MATLACK ST

430 South Matlack Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking. Recently renovated open front porch, entry to Huge LR, with pass-through window to the kitchen. Or separate into DR and LR. Very Lg kitchen, with electric range, brand new Microwave, & refrigerator. Room for a Breakfast room or add a portable Island. P/R, Basement storage. O/E to rear deck and Enormous rear yard fenced in 2 sides and parking for more that 4 vehicles. 3rd floor like a private suite with full bathroom, and bonus area for computer, TV Etc. and bedroom. 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exposed Hardwood floors t/o. Tremendous space for 3/4 people or family that wants a great yard, fantastic parking and a Single home in the borough to rent. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S MATLACK ST have any available units?
430 S MATLACK ST has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 S MATLACK ST have?
Some of 430 S MATLACK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S MATLACK ST currently offering any rent specials?
430 S MATLACK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S MATLACK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 S MATLACK ST is pet friendly.
Does 430 S MATLACK ST offer parking?
Yes, 430 S MATLACK ST does offer parking.
Does 430 S MATLACK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 S MATLACK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S MATLACK ST have a pool?
No, 430 S MATLACK ST does not have a pool.
Does 430 S MATLACK ST have accessible units?
No, 430 S MATLACK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S MATLACK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 S MATLACK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
