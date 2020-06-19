430 S MATLACK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking. Recently renovated open front porch, entry to Huge LR, with pass-through window to the kitchen. Or separate into DR and LR. Very Lg kitchen, with electric range, brand new Microwave, & refrigerator. Room for a Breakfast room or add a portable Island. P/R, Basement storage. O/E to rear deck and Enormous rear yard fenced in 2 sides and parking for more that 4 vehicles. 3rd floor like a private suite with full bathroom, and bonus area for computer, TV Etc. and bedroom. 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exposed Hardwood floors t/o. Tremendous space for 3/4 people or family that wants a great yard, fantastic parking and a Single home in the borough to rent. Pets considered on case by case basis.