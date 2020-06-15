53 ASPEN WAY

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bdrm end-unit townhome nestled on a quiet street in popular Alpine Village is conveniently located minutes from 29,113, 73, 202, 422, the PA Turnpike, the Perkiomen Trail, Spring Mount Ski Resort, Limerick Outlets, charming Skippack Village, and King of Prussia Mall! The bright hardwood foyer leads to the sundrenched living room, complete with plush carpeting, brick wood-burning fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding, and custom paint. The gourmet kitchen boasts plenty of oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and opens to an elegant dining room with chair rail, crown molding, & bright sliders to the large deck! The expansive basement has a media/game room, laundry room, and plenty of storage! The spacious master suite features dramatic French doors, glistening hardwoods, huge walk-in closet, & luxurious master bath. The stunning master bath has Jack-n-Jill sink, upgraded cabinetry, tiled flooring, & oil rubbed bronze fixtures !The additional bedrooms are spacious, with large closets, soft carpets, and share a remodeled bath with cherry cabinetry, and tiled flooring! The large deck overlooks the lush yard & beautiful mature trees. Plenty of room to entertain! The HOA covers the snow and trash removal, lawn maintenance, & playground. Award-winning Perkiomen Valley School District!