Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space. Huge deck perfect for cookouts and it has a gas line for your grill! Schedule your appointment today!