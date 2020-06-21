All apartments in Spring City
Spring City, PA
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR

330 Broad St · (866) 677-6937
Location

330 Broad St, Spring City, PA 19475

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking (new Stove).. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry. New Refrigerator is positioned in an alcove allowing for more room in the dining area. Full bath with Stall shower, vanity and shelving for linens/toiletries. There are three additional rooms: Bedroom with large closet, Livingroom with lots of natural light and a BONUS room for office/crafts/guest room. All rooms have window blinds. Additionally there is a HUGE walk-in closet (6'x7') off the hallway. INCLUDED in the monthly rent: HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LAUNDRY, common area maintenance, lawn and snow removal. Landlord will also supply air conditioning unit. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and tenant insurance, that's it! Schedule your appointment today to view... Immediate availability. Not pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have any available units?
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have?
Some of 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR is pet friendly.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR offer parking?
Yes, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR does offer parking.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have a pool?
No, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR has units with air conditioning.
