330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking (new Stove).. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry. New Refrigerator is positioned in an alcove allowing for more room in the dining area. Full bath with Stall shower, vanity and shelving for linens/toiletries. There are three additional rooms: Bedroom with large closet, Livingroom with lots of natural light and a BONUS room for office/crafts/guest room. All rooms have window blinds. Additionally there is a HUGE walk-in closet (6'x7') off the hallway. INCLUDED in the monthly rent: HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LAUNDRY, common area maintenance, lawn and snow removal. Landlord will also supply air conditioning unit. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and tenant insurance, that's it! Schedule your appointment today to view... Immediate availability. Not pet friendly.