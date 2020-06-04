All apartments in Sellersville
Heritage Greene
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:12 AM

Heritage Greene

807 Ridgeview Ct · (317) 483-7735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First month free on any Luxury Two Bedroom Townhome on a one year lease to qualified applicants. Call for details.
Location

807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA 18960

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1754 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Greene.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
playground
Surrounded by 27 acres of rolling countryside, Heritage Greene features one, two, and three, bedroom luxury pet friendly townhome apartments for rent in Sellersville, PA of up to 1875 square feet. Nestled in beautiful Bucks County, our Hilltown Township townhome apartment rentals offer huge floor plans, 9 foot first floor ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, spacious finished basements, breathtaking views and private detached garages. Heritage Green, our pet friendly Sellersville apartment rental community, boasts two sprawling, fenced-in pet parks where you and your best friends can also take advantage of the beautiful Sellersville setting in Hilltown Township, PA.\n\nWhats best, all of these luxury amenities are included with one monthly rental rate!\n\nLooking for luxury Sellersville, PA apartments for rent? Trade up to a Sellersville townhome rental and have room to spread out at Heritage Greene.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's market rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Ask about our breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Greene have any available units?
Heritage Greene has 6 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Greene have?
Some of Heritage Greene's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Greene currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Greene is offering the following rent specials: First month free on any Luxury Two Bedroom Townhome on a one year lease to qualified applicants. Call for details.
Is Heritage Greene pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Greene is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Greene offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Greene offers parking.
Does Heritage Greene have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Greene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Greene have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Greene has a pool.
Does Heritage Greene have accessible units?
No, Heritage Greene does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Greene have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Greene has units with air conditioning.
