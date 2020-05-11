707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925



Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa. Super clean and spacious fully equipped Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, regular and K-Cup coffee makers, Micro-wave, Toaster, Pots, Pans, Utensils, and Silverware all provided. The apartment includes all utilities, and (2) 43" Flat Screen TV's; streaming HULU-Live, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Also, a little work desk area provided Free washer/dryer access and Free parking, (short-term lease available).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262925

Property Id 262925



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5705365)