All apartments in Prospect Park
Find more places like 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prospect Park, PA
/
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F

707 Prospect Avenue · (856) 465-1552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prospect Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA 19076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925

Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa. Super clean and spacious fully equipped Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, regular and K-Cup coffee makers, Micro-wave, Toaster, Pots, Pans, Utensils, and Silverware all provided. The apartment includes all utilities, and (2) 43" Flat Screen TV's; streaming HULU-Live, Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Also, a little work desk area provided Free washer/dryer access and Free parking, (short-term lease available).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262925
Property Id 262925

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have any available units?
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have?
Some of 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F currently offering any rent specials?
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F pet-friendly?
No, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prospect Park.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F offer parking?
Yes, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F does offer parking.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have a pool?
No, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F does not have a pool.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have accessible units?
No, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd
Prospect Park, PA 19076

Similar Pages

Prospect Park 1 BedroomsProspect Park 2 Bedrooms
Prospect Park Apartments with ParkingProspect Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Prospect Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PA
Boothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity