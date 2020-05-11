707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F

Amenities
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925
Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa. Super clean and spacious fully equipped Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, regular and K-Cup coffee makers, Micro-wave, Toaster, Pots, Pans, Utensils, and Silverware all provided. The apartment includes all utilities, and (2) 43" Flat Screen TV's; streaming HULU-Live, Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Also, a little work desk area provided Free washer/dryer access and Free parking, (short-term lease available).
No Pets Allowed
