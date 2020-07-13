All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Laurel Village Apartments

1000 Penn Center Blvd · (412) 218-3058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 800506 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Village Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reserva

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking lot-not assigned spaces. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Village Apartments have any available units?
Laurel Village Apartments has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Village Apartments have?
Some of Laurel Village Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Laurel Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurel Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Laurel Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Laurel Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
