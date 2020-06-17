Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible garage parking gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.



With 56 unique floor plans, historic architectural elements including an incredible five-story courtyard and featuring exposed beams, you’ll enjoy loft-style living. Our lofts feature large windows that look out onto stunning views of the North Shore of the Allegheny River, featuring ceiling heights up to 27 feet, a variety of flooring options including original terrazzo, sealed concrete, and carpeted options. For a more contemporary feel, our apartments highlight modern finishes.



Enjoy luxury amenities only available at Heinz at 950 North Shore: a state-of-the-art fitness center and virtual video fitness studio, a community game room, climate-controlled garage parking, and an outdoor courtyard including grilling stations.



Heinz at 950 North Shore is a pet-free, smoke-free community that offers luxury urban living close to work, dining, and nightlife of downtown Pittsburgh.



Call Heinz at 950 North Shore today for a tour.