Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Heinz at 950 North Shore

950 Progress St · (412) 226-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Northshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heinz at 950 North Shore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.

With 56 unique floor plans, historic architectural elements including an incredible five-story courtyard and featuring exposed beams, you’ll enjoy loft-style living. Our lofts feature large windows that look out onto stunning views of the North Shore of the Allegheny River, featuring ceiling heights up to 27 feet, a variety of flooring options including original terrazzo, sealed concrete, and carpeted options. For a more contemporary feel, our apartments highlight modern finishes.

Enjoy luxury amenities only available at Heinz at 950 North Shore: a state-of-the-art fitness center and virtual video fitness studio, a community game room, climate-controlled garage parking, and an outdoor courtyard including grilling stations.

Heinz at 950 North Shore is a pet-free, smoke-free community that offers luxury urban living close to work, dining, and nightlife of downtown Pittsburgh.

Call Heinz at 950 North Shore today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heinz at 950 North Shore have any available units?
Heinz at 950 North Shore has 28 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Heinz at 950 North Shore have?
Some of Heinz at 950 North Shore's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heinz at 950 North Shore currently offering any rent specials?
Heinz at 950 North Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heinz at 950 North Shore pet-friendly?
No, Heinz at 950 North Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does Heinz at 950 North Shore offer parking?
Yes, Heinz at 950 North Shore offers parking.
Does Heinz at 950 North Shore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heinz at 950 North Shore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heinz at 950 North Shore have a pool?
No, Heinz at 950 North Shore does not have a pool.
Does Heinz at 950 North Shore have accessible units?
Yes, Heinz at 950 North Shore has accessible units.
Does Heinz at 950 North Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heinz at 950 North Shore has units with dishwashers.
