All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 906 Eureka Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
906 Eureka Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

906 Eureka Street

906 Eureka Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

906 Eureka Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
906 Eureka Street Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Spacious 3 Bedroom Home w/ Large Deck and GREAT Yard! - Backyard Haven: Updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in lower Mt. Washington / Allentown area with great patio and yard. Close to bus lines, T station, and South Side / Downtown restaurants and attractions. Large deck for entertaining, stainless steel appliances & more!

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

For more info, text/call us today at 412.212.7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2723775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Eureka Street have any available units?
906 Eureka Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Eureka Street have?
Some of 906 Eureka Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Eureka Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Eureka Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Eureka Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 Eureka Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 906 Eureka Street offer parking?
Yes, 906 Eureka Street does offer parking.
Does 906 Eureka Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Eureka Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Eureka Street have a pool?
No, 906 Eureka Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 Eureka Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Eureka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Eureka Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Eureka Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 906 Eureka Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity