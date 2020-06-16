Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

906 Eureka Street Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Spacious 3 Bedroom Home w/ Large Deck and GREAT Yard! - Backyard Haven: Updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in lower Mt. Washington / Allentown area with great patio and yard. Close to bus lines, T station, and South Side / Downtown restaurants and attractions. Large deck for entertaining, stainless steel appliances & more!



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



For more info, text/call us today at 412.212.7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



