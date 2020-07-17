Amenities

6819 Meade St. Available 08/01/20 8/1 Beautiful House. 2 Car Garage. 3 Bed. Updated Kitch & Bath. Pet Friendly - Up for rent is this wonderful house in the heart of Point Breeze. This house is located on Meade St just off of Linden Ave. This area is extremely friendly and offers a very warm and homey environment. This house has a huge kitchen as well as an absolutely beautiful bathroom, but retains lots of its original charm. Dual staircases make it a very efficient house to navigate and the outside space is amazing.



Features include:



* Available August 1st

* Central Air Conditioning

* 2 Car Garage

* Front Porch

* Rear Deck

* Hardwood Floors

* Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms

* Pet Friendly

* Laundry in Basement

* Full-sized Basement

* Online Payments and Maintenance Requests



Howard West Properties is family owned and operated and has been in business for over 50 years. We take great pride in making sure that our residents are as happy as possible. Maintenance is a big deal for us and we are very attentive to making sure that our customers receive the service that they deserve. Don't miss out on this opportunity for this absolutely wonderful home in a great location.



These are trying times and we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our residents. Because of this we are offering video tours and only if theres a special circumstance, will we offer a physical tour. Our office is closed, but we are all still working. Please contact us with any questions you might have or to see the v1d3o tour of the property.



Howard West Properties

Diane@howardwestproperties.com

412-363-9910

www.HowardWestProperties.com



(RLNE3052845)