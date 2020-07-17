All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 6819 Meade St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
6819 Meade St.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6819 Meade St.

6819 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6819 Meade Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6819 Meade St. Available 08/01/20 8/1 Beautiful House. 2 Car Garage. 3 Bed. Updated Kitch & Bath. Pet Friendly - Up for rent is this wonderful house in the heart of Point Breeze. This house is located on Meade St just off of Linden Ave. This area is extremely friendly and offers a very warm and homey environment. This house has a huge kitchen as well as an absolutely beautiful bathroom, but retains lots of its original charm. Dual staircases make it a very efficient house to navigate and the outside space is amazing.

Features include:

* Available August 1st
* Central Air Conditioning
* 2 Car Garage
* Front Porch
* Rear Deck
* Hardwood Floors
* Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms
* Pet Friendly
* Laundry in Basement
* Full-sized Basement
* Online Payments and Maintenance Requests

Howard West Properties is family owned and operated and has been in business for over 50 years. We take great pride in making sure that our residents are as happy as possible. Maintenance is a big deal for us and we are very attentive to making sure that our customers receive the service that they deserve. Don't miss out on this opportunity for this absolutely wonderful home in a great location.

These are trying times and we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our residents. Because of this we are offering video tours and only if theres a special circumstance, will we offer a physical tour. Our office is closed, but we are all still working. Please contact us with any questions you might have or to see the v1d3o tour of the property.

Howard West Properties
Diane@howardwestproperties.com
412-363-9910
www.HowardWestProperties.com

(RLNE3052845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 Meade St. have any available units?
6819 Meade St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 Meade St. have?
Some of 6819 Meade St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 Meade St. currently offering any rent specials?
6819 Meade St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 Meade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 Meade St. is pet friendly.
Does 6819 Meade St. offer parking?
Yes, 6819 Meade St. offers parking.
Does 6819 Meade St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 Meade St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 Meade St. have a pool?
No, 6819 Meade St. does not have a pool.
Does 6819 Meade St. have accessible units?
No, 6819 Meade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 Meade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6819 Meade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University